Prominent employer fined for breaches

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

A prominent employer has been penalized with a $5,000 fine due to occupational health and safety breaches.

Ministry of Employment Permanent Secretary, Maritino Nemani as the Chief Health and Safety Inspector highlighted that these breaches were due to unsuitable transport for workers, unhygienic work environment, and poor and lack of facilities provided.

He says this was revealed by their OHS inspectorates after conducting OHS investigations into the employer.

The PS says these included absence or lack of hand washing facilities, first aid kit, separate changing rooms, hot water facilities, clean drinking water, congested dining area and proper personal protective equipment such as respiratory protection and face mask.

He says the fine issued underscored the importance of maintaining a safe working environment for workers and the severe consequences of failing to do so.

Nemani is also warning all employers that the Ministry will take action against employers who are found to be in violation of occupational health and safety law and will be dealt with to safeguard the well-being of workers and prevent avoidable workplace incidents.