Project to benefit over 50 people

The people of Waivou Village in Rewa can now breathe a sigh of relief as they have a secure place to stay during times of disaster.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka, opened a $25,000 Waivou Evacuation Center Retrofit Project yesterday.

The centre will benefit 20 families and 50 villagers.

“The government will always ensure that people are protected during any natural disaster.”



Ditoka says that Fiji had been issued an alert for heavy rain and strong winds within the past two days, which is the reality of the world in terms of climate change.



Ditoka commended the people of Waivou on their preparation efforts for the cyclone season.

He says the centre will not only serve as an evacuation centre but can be used for other purposes to help uplift lives.

The evacuation centre can also be used as a facility for any training, a classroom for kindergarten, or as a study room for students.