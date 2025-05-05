Probe launched into government official's viral video

[Photo: SU]

The Online Safety Commission has received a complaint regarding a video currently circulating on social media, which allegedly shows a senior government official involved in an altercation at a local nightclub.

Commissioner Filipe Batiwale is reminding the public and media that while the right to freedom of expression and media freedom is protected under the Constitution, these rights are not absolute.

He stresses that these rights carry responsibilities and are subject to limitations under laws such as the Online Safety Act 2018.

Article continues after advertisement



Online Safety Commissioner, Filipe Batiwale.

Batiwale states that specifically, Section 24 makes it a criminal offence to circulate content online that is harmful or likely to cause harm to an individual.

He adds that the intent behind this legislation is not to restrict legitimate journalism or public interest reporting, but to prevent the misuse of digital platforms to harass, defame, or endanger individuals.

Batiwale adds that the difference between public interest and harmful online conduct must be respected.

The Commissioner states that they are currently working with the Fiji Police Force to assess the situation.

He warns that any individual or corporate entity found to be unlawfully circulating this video may be subject to legal consequences.

He is urging the public and media to refrain from sharing or amplifying the video while the investigations are ongoing.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.