Prioritizing water quality for rural communities

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau admits the need to improve roads and water services for people in rural communities.

Ro Filipe says his ministry has prioritized this in its budget submission, stating difficulties in meeting the demands for accessing clean drinking water.

He adds that there is a need for the allocation of more resources to address issues affecting rural dwellers.

“And that’s what we are working on. We are also catering for that in the new budget. And also not only enhancing the roads, where there is a great need in terms of our rural people, but also the water services, especially for stand-alone water systems in the villages, which have been a key issue.”

Ro Filipe also highlights strengthening the Public Works Department.

“So the capacity within has been, you know, since the reorganization of the last government, the PWD has been really weakened, so now we are trying to build that up, that national capacity.”

The World Health Organization says Fiji has made progress towards meeting Sustainable Development Goal 6 on clean water and sanitation which will ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation.