Principals given say on holiday lessons

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro has approved school principals to use their discretion to run holiday classes after the completion of Term Three.

Announcing this at the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Skills Fair at FMF Gymnasium, Radrodro said ongoing training can include hands-on programs in agriculture, carpentry, arts, and music.

He also reminded teachers of their important role in guiding students as they make decisions about their future careers.

