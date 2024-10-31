Price change announced by FCCC

Consumers will pay less for unleaded petrol, premix, kerosene and diesel from tomorrow.

This as the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has determined the new regulated price for these products.

Unleaded petrol will cost $2.62, a decrease of 11 cents, while premix goes down by 12 cents to $2.43.

Article continues after advertisement

Kerosene, which is VAT exempt and zero rated, is now $1.67 a litre and diesel down 15 cents to $2.18.

LPG gas prices have gone up with a 4.5kg costing $14.97, an increase of 17 cents and a 12kg cylinder is now up by 45 cents to $39.91.

FCCC Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says ensuring affordability for Fijian families remains at the forefront of their efforts.

He adds the adjustment reflects their commitment to shielding consumers from the pressures of global market fluctuations.