Prevention key to tackling drug crisis

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu has called for a shift in focus – from treating drug-related issues to prioritizing prevention, as the nation grapples with a rising drug epidemic.

He emphasized the importance of adopting a proactive strategy to address both the production and consumption of illicit substances.

Dr. Lalabalavu said while medical treatment for drug users remained essential, prevention was key to tackling the root causes of the epidemic.

The minister highlighted the urgent need for enhanced awareness campaigns and stronger efforts to curb the production of illicit drugs in the country.

“And so it all goes back to treating the cause. And if drugs are the cause, then you have to treat drugs. Unfortunately for health, we are at the end of the spectrum in treating drug-related issues.”

Dr. Lalabalavu said a coordinated, multi-faceted approach was essential to reduce the impact of drugs on individuals, families, and society at large.

He added that the fight against drugs wasn’t just about managing the outcomes, it was about confronting the root causes to effectively combat the crisis.