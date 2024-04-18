President welcomes USG Fatima

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has welcomed Rabab Fatima on her first official visit to Fiji, signifying the United Nations unwavering commitment to supporting Fiji’s development priorities and aspirations.

Ratu Wiliame attended the welcoming reception for Rabab Fatima who is the United Nations Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States.

Speaking on behalf of the Fiji Government, Chief of Protocol Officer for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Paulo Daurewa acknowledged the long-standing support of UNOHRLLS towards SIDS.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He adds the visit comes at such a critical time, with the spotlight on the development needs, vulnerabilities and aspirations of Small Islands Developing States.