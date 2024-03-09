President briefed on proposed framework

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, was briefed on the Multi-Ethnic Framework, designed to promote social cohesion and embrace diversity for Fiji’s progress.

Two New Zealand consultants, Dr. Rajend Prasad and Radhe Nand, along with the Permanent Secretary of Sugar Industry and Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Yogesh Karan, briefed the president on the framework, which includes initiatives aimed at celebrating cultural heritage.

Dr. Prasad says the proposed framework is designed in such a way to ensure equitable access to government services for all ethnic communities.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

“It needs to be a ministry that is different from what it was before. People’s expectations are huge for this ministry, so we have said well that the idea of social cohesion, which is the current best practice, is about bringing people together.”

Dr. Prasad, a former Fijian citizen residing in New Zealand, brings extensive experience in social policy and services, having served as a senior practitioner, researcher, and Associate Professor at Massey University.

Radhe Nand, also a former Fijian citizen residing in New Zealand, is a lawyer specializing in corporate law, family trusts, family law, employment law, corporate transactions, and human rights.

Their expertise contributes significantly to the development and implementation of the Multi-Ethnic Framework, aligning with Fiji’s goals of inclusivity and progress.