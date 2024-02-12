Pregnant girl succumbs to injuries after Waimalika crash

A 17-year-old girl who was also in the vehicle that was involved in the head on collision in Waimalika, Nadi earlier today has passed away.

The accident occurred when the vehicle, allegedly veered onto the opposing lane, colliding with a four-wheel-drive vehicle en-route to Nadi.

Tragically, she succumbed to her injuries at the Nadi Hospital.

Adding to the heartbreak, the young girl was seven months pregnant.

The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old, also lost his life instantly upon impact.

Two others are still admitted in hospital.