PRB plans retrofitting for ageing estates

The Public Rental Board has completed a structural integrity assessment of all its ageing estates.

General Manager Timoci Naleba says housing units in the greater Suva area, deemed unsafe, will undergo retrofitting and reinforcement to improve structural loading capacity.

He stresses that the safety and security of tenants remain a top priority.

Naleba says an audit was conducted at the PRB Charleston Street and Mead Road estates, both ageing properties established in the 1960s.

He adds that recommendations are yet to be submitted to the board in the bid of securing funding for expected works to be conducted.

Naleba says this will include relocation programs for its tenants.

“The evacuation part of it is non-negotiable because the safety of our tenants is paramount. You know, it’s a situation that is quite unfortunate, but we have to do something now, you know, to avoid these kinds of situations in the future.”

Chairman of the Charleston Housing Estate Committee Nima Vasewai says there is a need to conduct refurbishment on all units in Toorak.

He further added that they welcome any development initiatives proposed by the government towards the estate and they are open to relocation measures.

For over 65 years, these buildings have provided affordable housing to people from all walks of life. The structural audit will ensure that tenants receive not only affordable but also secure housing.

