PRB enforces zero-tolerance on drugs and violence

The Public Rental Board has strengthened its tenancy agreement with new clauses declaring all PRB properties drug-free zones and prohibiting any form of violence.

General Manager Timoci Naleba says the move supports the national fight against Fiji’s growing drug crisis.

Naleba admits some PRB flats were previously used for drug dealings but stresses this will no longer be tolerated.

“You’ll be immediately evicted from your flat if you are found to be in possession or you engage in these activities to do with drugs, so it’s that and violence, it is a no, no for PRB.”

He urged tenants to consider the impact of illegal activities on their families.

To help young people focus on positive pathways, PRB is also partnering with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to provide access to sporting facilities.

