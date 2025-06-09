Prasad warns of strict action against temple sacrilege as festival near

With Hindu religious festivals approaching, Acting Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad has re-issued a strong warning that the government and law enforcement agencies will act decisively against acts of temple sacrilege.

He said the government condemns the recent damage to temples and other places of worship, and offenders are being swiftly apprehended and taken to court.

Professor Prasad stressed that acts of sacrilege are not linked to any single community and can be committed by individuals of any ethnic or religious background.

Article continues after advertisement

The Acting Prime Minister assured all people, regardless of faith, that places of worship are sacred and must never be subjected to desecration.

“And I think the government, the law enforcement agencies, the police force are demonstrating that very clearly by apprehending offenders immediately and taking them to court. Those who wanted to make it a political football now realize that these acts of sacrilege can be carried out by people of any kind, of any ethnic background, of any religious background.”

Professor Prasad warned the public to refrain from such acts, stressing that offenders will face strict consequences.

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh says they have requested the Minister for Policing to deploy additional officers to protect and guard temples.

“We will definitely expect the judicial system to get hold of the culprits and give them a very strong warning, along with a long-term sentence that will make them understand that such actions will not be taken lightly.”

He added that the government is taking temple sacrilege very seriously, as such incidents not only damage sacred places of worship but also threaten unity and peace among communities.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.