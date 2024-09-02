Prasad official winner for Miss Universe Fiji says organizers

Miss Universe Fiji 2024 Manishka Prasad

The Miss Universe Fiji 2024 Manishka Prasad was judged fairly and her crowning holds substance.

This has been highlighted by the official organizer contracted to organize the Miss Universe Fiji 2024.

In a statement it says that seven official judges voted Prasad as the majority winner of the title.

One of the seven judges was a Lux Property Bali representative while the other six judges were all independent confirmed and presented the on the official website originally.

Earlier today the Miss Universe Fiji 2024 organization in a statement proclaimed Nadine Roberts as the winner after claims made by the organization that she was wrongly announced as the runner up on Friday night at the Resort in Pacific Harbour.

The Miss Universe Fiji 2024 says a controversial decision by judges on the night incorrectly awarded the wrong winner at the Final Gala.

Miss Universe Fiji stated that the contracted organizer did not follow the correct procedures in the event.

The MUF claimed in its statements that the contracted organizer had failed to count the licensee vote and consult them in the event of a tie.

FBC News is trying to get comments from the organizers and the Miss Universe Fiji organization.