Prasad meets COP29 president designate

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, met with the COP29 President Designate, Mukhtar Babayev.

Professor Prasad congratulated him on the appointment and assured Fiji’s support towards achieving the bold climate financing commitments at COP 29.

He stresses the need for strong commitments and specific targets for adaptation finance to ensure that Pacific Island Countries can effectively build resilience against climate impacts.

Both Minister’s acknowledged the challenges associated with the implementation of climate projects and agreed on the need to streamline processes to ensure timely access to and use of climate financing.

Professor Prasad will lead the Fiji delegation at COP29 which will be held in Azerbaijan from the 11 to the 22 of next month, where negotiations will focus on climate financing, particularly the New Collective Quantified Goal.

This is an opportunity for Fiji to advocate for increased financial support to address the impacts of climate change.