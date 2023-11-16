Prasad highlights role of accountants

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad has emphasized the crucial role played by accountants in upholding financial transparency, accountability, and good governance.

Prasad underscored the significance of their work in ensuring accurate financial transactions and the timely preparation of reports.

“Without your expertise and diligence, businesses would struggle to make informed decisions. Investors would be unable to evaluate opportunities before them, and governments would not be able to collect the right amount of taxes. So it’s very important, and through the various audits, processes, assurances, and services that you provide, you actually validate financial information.”

Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad

Prasad stresses that accountants stand as pillars of financial reliability.

“Trust in a society is an important source for economic growth and development. Trust between economic entities, trust between economic players, no matter how many laws and regulations you have, daily transactions, daily trade, and daily activities rest on a very important principle of trust.”

Prasad affirms the government’s commitment to building trust and engagement with the private sector.

He commended the private sector’s advocacy and engagement in developing effective policies.