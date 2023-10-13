Prasad highlights challenges in accessing climate finance

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Minister for Finance Biman Prasad sought the assistance of the US Treasury and the International Monetary Fund in voicing the concerns of small island developing states.

He says the system for accessing climate finance is onerous, and SIDS experience severe capacity constraints in developing and financing bankable projects.

Prasad highlighted this while taking part in the ‘Roundtable on IMF Policies and Priorities in Morocco during the 2023 World Bank/IMF Annual Meeting this week.

While highlighting this year’s theme, Global Impact, Global Action, Prasad emphasizes that many countries are calling for the reform of the international financial architecture.

He stresses that support is needed to address the lack of capacity to develop concept notes and funding proposals.

Prasad adds that to address the vulnerability of Pacific SIDS and ensure access to financing, climate funds are needed to create a dedicated window for vulnerable SIDS.