Poverty pushes children onto streets, says Ratu Inoke

Driven by poverty, many children are forced onto the streets, where they face harsh realities and lose access to basic education.

Aruka Fiji founder, Ratu Inoke Drauna, says his organization is working with the government to address the issue.

He explains that many children leave home to support their families, often sacrificing their education to earn money or find food.

He adds that survival can take a dangerous turn, as children are sometimes forced to sell illegal substances like glue or drugs.

Drauna says the situation worsens when parents, overwhelmed by poverty, retreat into their own struggles leaving children vulnerable to exploitation and harm.

“So it also puts them at high risk, and that’s why children move to the streets because they don’t want to be beaten just for failing to wake up in the middle of the night to sell a tin of glue to someone in the settlements.”

Ratu Inoke says long-term support, such as care allowances for single mothers, is key to keeping children off the streets.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, says their team including child protection, labour, and police monitors children involved in commercial activities and takes necessary action.

“What that means is, if a child under 15 is seen selling goods that is not acceptable. But the family is assisted that’s why social protection officers are with them—to see if they qualify for a social protection allowance or income-generating support.”

Aruka Fiji says the cycle of poverty and neglect demands urgent action. Without government and community support, vulnerable children risk losing their chance at a better future.

