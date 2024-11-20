Potential for beekeeping in tourism industry

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka has stressed the immense potential of the beekeeping industry, emphasizing its impact on both the environment and the national economy.

Speaking at the Bee Keeping Training Workshop in Nadi, Gavoka highlighted that beekeeping has long been recognized as an essential component of global ecosystems due to its pivotal role in pollination.

He says in Fiji, this ancient practice is emerging as not only a crucial element of biodiversity but also a powerful tool for economic development, tourism, and social empowerment.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister the potential for beekeeping to fuel the tourism industry is an exciting new development in Fiji.

“The concept of happy tourism where beekeeping intersects with tourism is particularly exciting. That is something that is dear to me being Minister for Tourism. Imagine visitors donning beekeepers suits, learning about the delicate process of honey production, and facing fresh honey straight from the hive. These experiences can reduce Fiji’s portfolio, attract eco-conscious travelers and position our nation as a leader in sustainable tourism practices.”

Gavoka also states that the beekeeping industry is also a key driver of social change, particularly for women, youth, and other marginalized groups in rural communities.

He says beekeeping provides valuable skills and training that enable individuals to become self-sufficient entrepreneurs.

Gavoka further says that by supporting the beekeeping industry, Fiji is investing in a future that balances economic growth with environmental responsibility.

He adds it’s a win-win situation where both people and nature thrive together.