Post-mortems shifted from CWMH

Post-mortem examination services at the Colonial War Memorial (CWM) Hospital morgue in Suva are temporarily being conducted at the Wainibokasi and Mokani health facilities as renovation works continue at the main facility.

FBC News visited the Suva Morgue this morning, where staff confirmed that the post-mortem examination section is currently under renovation. They clarified that public claims suggesting the morgue is full are incorrect.

Ground staff explained that deceased persons are being transferred to Wainibokasi and Mokani only for post-mortem examinations before being brought back to CWM for storage and release to families.

The CWM morgue has a standard capacity of 66 bodies but has, at times, operated beyond that limit. During high-demand periods such as the COVID-19 pandemic, additional container units were used to expand capacity to around 200.

Assistant Health Minister Penioni Ravunawa said it is standard practice to redirect families to nearby facilities when the CWM morgue reaches capacity.

“The CWM Hospital morgue services have been outsourced and are currently operated by Suva Funeral Directors. We have observed improvements in both their service delivery and infrastructure despite the confined space available.”

He added that families are encouraged to complete funeral arrangements promptly to ensure smooth operations, assuring that the ministry remains committed to upholding the dignity and respect of all deceased persons.

