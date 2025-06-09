Post Fiji ex-employee faces court over $18K theft

Former Post Fiji employee Paula Ramasiga is set to face trial for corruption-related offences in the Sigatoka Magistrates Court.

Resident Magistrate Joseph Daurewa said the State has presented sufficient evidence to establish a prima facie case.

Ramasiga faces charges of theft, general dishonesty and falsification of documents over the alleged misappropriation of nearly $18,000 and Post Office stock between August 2017 and June 2018.

She is also accused of falsifying a telegram receipt and a $13,000 payment voucher in April 2018 at Keiyasi, Navosa with intent to gain financially.

Ramasiga has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The three-day hearing began on 21 July 2025, during which the State called five witnesses and submitted 18 exhibits.

Daurewa said the evidence covers all elements of the alleged offences, putting Ramasiga’s defence under close scrutiny.

