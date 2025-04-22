Pope’s legacy honoured globally

[ Source: npr.org ]

Political parties in the country have expressed condolences over the passing of Pope Francis.

Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry says Pope Francis’s leadership touched the lives of countless individuals across the globe, inspiring a profound sense of unity and empathy.

He adds that the Pope was a strong and compassionate leader.

Article continues after advertisement

He says he was an unconventional and progressive pontiff who spoke out on modern issues such as ecological destruction and gender equality.

Chaudhry says Pope Francis consistently championed peace, justice, and human dignity.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party says Pope Francis was a symbol of humility, compassion, and moral clarity.

SODELPA says the Pope lived simply, spoke boldly for justice, and reminded the world that mercy is greater than judgment.

The Party sends its deepest condolences to all Catholic and Christian families in Fiji and beyond.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.