Polytech expands education opportunities

Pacific Polytech is set to open its newly renovated centre in Lami

Pacific Polytech is set to open its newly renovated centre in Lami by mid-February, driven by the growing demand for vocational education across the region.

The centre, at Johnny Singh Park in Lami, will offer TVET bridging programs targeting youth without formal skills.

The initiative aims to equip students with essential knowledge and practical skills, preparing them for Certificate Level III programs at technical institutions.

PR and Marketing Coordinator, Jagdish Chand, says the program is designed to provide a pathway for those who were unable to progress to Year 13 after their Year 12 exams.

“The aim is to bridge the gap and fast-track these students into employment opportunities by offering hands-on training.”

Chand states that the Lami center is one of several Pacific Polytech locations in Fiji, with more planned to meet growing demand for training in sectors like automotive engineering, hospitality, and construction.

A new center is also planned for Sigatoka.