Pollution and vandalism raise concerns in Nadi

[File Photo]

Special Administrators chairperson for Nadi Town Council Saliceni Raiwalu says despite efforts by the council to maintain cleanliness there are still issues regarding pollution and vandalism.

Raiwalu says he finds it disheartening to witness the deteriorating state of Nadi town due to irresponsible actions.

“We are at a critical juncture where the issue of littering and vandalism of civic properties demands the urgent attention of all of us, ALL OF US”

Article continues after advertisement

He urges individuals to join hands in the matter to combat the issue as no amount of cleaning will suffice unless people join together.

Raiwalu says the council is taking a stand against littering as it is crucial to preserve the beauty and integrity of Nadi Town.

He says individuals must remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities regarding pollution and vandalism to help mitigate waste pollution.