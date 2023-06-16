SODELPA wary of financial challenges

The Social Democratic Liberal Party says in the past few months it has made arrangements for certain accounts and diligently paid off a significant portion of their debt.

The comment comes in response to a report by FBC News revealing the financial challenges the party is facing.

SODELPA General Secretary Viliame Takayawa admits that it is true that the party incurred liabilities amounting to $297,000.

Article continues after advertisement



SODELPA General Secretary Viliame Takayawa.

The party’s audited accounts report also revealed the uncertainty regarding SODELPA’s ability to generate adequate cash flows.

The report also highlights that the total liabilities of the party exceed its total assets, resulting in a net deficiency in assets of $255,685.

Takayawa, in response, assures their supporters that they take these financial challenges seriously and have been actively working to address them.

He says SODELPA has taken decisive steps to streamline its operations and reduce expenses, saying one of the significant areas where they have implemented substantial cost-saving measures is in their office management.



SODELPA Office.

He claims the party has successfully reduced its electricity bill from an average of $800 per month to just below $90 for the past two months.

Takayawa says that moving forward, SODELPA will remain dedicated to enhancing its financial stability through sound financial planning, efficient resource allocation, and continued engagement with supporters through fundraising.