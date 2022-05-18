Narayan still on PAP ticket

Sajal Narayan

The provisional candidate for the People’s Alliance Sajal Narayan is still on the PAP ticket.

Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka confirms Narayan has been given an opportunity to explain his position after allegations of having criminal charges in the United States.

“Until we clarify his situation after having received communication from him. The allegations have been investigated and we have a legal opinion that will have to be presented to Sajal.”

Article continues after advertisement

Narayan has been named as a provisional candidate for the PAP in the lead-up to the 2022 General Election.

After the announcement, it emerged that the provisional candidate may have a criminal record in the US.

Rabuka says police clearance matters are left to the candidates, but only after they have been selected.

All names have to be vetted by the Fijian Elections Office after the Writ of Elections is issued before they are approved as candidates for any party.