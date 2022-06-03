Chaudhry to contest 2022 General Election

Mahendra Chaudhry.

Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry’s political career may not be over just yet.

The Labour Leader told journalists in Labasa yesterday that he would be contesting the 2022 General Elections.

Chaudhry says he did not contest the last general elections and is under pressure from supporters to return to the political arena.

The 80-year-old was convicted of tax evasion, making him ineligible to contest the 2018 elections.

Chaudhry is confident that with his comeback, the party will win seats.

He feels it’s about time there was a change in government.

“They’ve had 14 years. They haven’t delivered. Simple as that. Our economy, by the time we were struck by COVID, had become very weak and was in no shape to take the shock. I think the change is necessary. Maybe, others will do better. “

The FLP is expected to announce its candidates who will contest the 2022 elections in the coming week.