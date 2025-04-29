Policy to help protect fishers

[ Source: Ministry of Fisheries, Fiji/ Facebook ]

Fiji has taken a major step to protect its fishers with the launch of the National Offshore Fishing Crew Policy for 2025 to 2028.

The policy aims to ensure that every Fijian fisher and officer on fishing vessels is treated with dignity, fairness, and respect.

Minister for Fisheries Alitia Bainivalu told Parliament the new policy sets out clear protections for workers, consistent with international standards.

Bainivalu says the new policy will introduce clear, fair, and transparent work agreements to protect the rights and welfare of fishers.

“This policy will serve as a framework for vessel owners and operators to align their practices with Fiji’s relevant labor and crewing laws, as well as our international obligations,”

Bainivalu says that strong governance and ethical recruitment practices will also be a focus, ensuring fishers’ safety and well-being are prioritized at all stages of employment.

The Ministry is investing heavily in training programs to equip fishers with skills needed to succeed in a competitive, sustainable fishing industry.

The policy marks a major shift towards safer, fairer working conditions for Fijian fishers, strengthening Fiji’s offshore fisheries sector for the future.

