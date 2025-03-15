Policy endorsed to address housing challenges

[File Photo]

In a significant move to address the housing challenges, the Cabinet has endorsed the National Housing Policy 2025-2030.

This policy has been developed following a thorough review of the previous policy established in 2011.

The new policy aims to provide a comprehensive framework that tackles various complex issues within the housing sector.

Key areas of focus include affordability, land availability, land access, the availability of building materials, and the introduction of tax incentives to promote housing development.

The implementation of this forward-looking policy will be spearheaded by the Ministry of Housing, which is tasked with ensuring that these objectives are met effectively.

This endorsement marks a crucial step towards improving housing conditions and supporting the needs of the growing population in the country.

