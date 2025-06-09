Police urge safe Diwali celebrations nationwide

The Fiji Police is urging the public to celebrate Diwali safely.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu states Diwali marks the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil and truth over wrongdoing.

He adds the story of Lord Rama teaches lessons for police officers, reflecting duty in adversity, discipline in chaos and compassion in strength.

These qualities guide officers in serving the community.

Tudravu said police uphold Diwali’s values every day.

He adds that hey work to maintain law and order, protect the innocent and keep the public safe.

This includes patrolling streets, investigating crimes, managing gatherings, and handling sensitive cases.

The police, according to Tudravu will renew their commitment to uphold the law without fear or favor.

The Police chief states that they will treat citizens with respect, embrace transparency and strengthen unity within the Force.

Tudravu also urges the public to celebrate responsibly.

He adds Diwali is not just a festival of lights but also a festival of duty, discipline and devotion.

The story of Lord Rama, he states reminds everyone that light will prevail when people remain righteous and courageous.

Tudravu also extended his best wishes to all Fijians for a happy and safe Diwali.

