Police urge caution as schools reopen

There will be a number of new students starting their educational journey today, and they will need guidance.

Police Director Traffic Control SSP Mitieli Divuana urges all motorists and commuters to exercise extra caution this morning, as the back-to-school rush is expected to cause traffic congestion.

SSP Divuana stresses that new students will take time to adjust to their travel routes.

“And I believe some of them might be new to the area, this is the first time for them to attend school in the urban areas, and also in the rural areas and small young children will be attending school for the first time. So I ask road users to be mindful.”

While officers are stationed at major road junctions from six this morning, SSP Divuana advises commuters to be patient and leave home early to avoid delays.

“We will also be out there at schools, various schools that are near the main road, the police officers will be helping the teachers on the school patrols to please bear with us and have some patience when school children are crossing the road, especially tomorrow during their first school year.”

With a heavy rain warning in force, SSP Divuana emphasizes the importance of road safety for all.