Police to monitor traffic as schools reopen

There will be increased police visibility on our roads starting tomorrow morning, to help manage traffic flow.

Police Director Traffic Control SSP Mitieli Divuana says this is to mitigate the expected increase in traffic associated with the start of the 2025 school year.

He says that while police officers will be deployed at critical road junctions to assist with traffic flow, the public must also follow their instructions.

SSP Divuana is advising parents and guardians to plan their morning and afternoon travel routes.

He is urging parents to refresh their children’s knowledge on road safety rules to ensure their safety while traveling to and from school.

“Also be careful of our school children, they might forget about the safety rules of crossing in front of the bus or at the back of the bus, and I request members of the public not to rush in the morning, and to leave early, and plan out their trip well.”

SSP Divuana says the officers will be controlling traffic from 6am to 8.30am.