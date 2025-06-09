Police to counsel children over viral harassment video

[File Photo]

Raiwaqa Police will question children seen harassing a family in Wailea settlement, Suva in the presence of their parents.

Enquiries identified the children, who reside in the same community as the complainant.

Police investigations revealed the boys were attempting to remove a beehive near the man’s back window.

The complainant told officers he did not wish to pursue the matter but requested that the children be formally warned to stay off his premises.

The Fiji Police Force is urging parents and guardians to counsel their children on respecting neighbours and elders and to reinforce the consequences of such actions.

