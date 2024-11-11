Police takes integrated approach to fight crime

Police officers patrol in Suva

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew says an integrated approach to addressing crime could “minimise” criminal activity.

He highlighted this at a high-level workshop aimed at bolstering partnerships with various government ministries, agencies, and community groups to improve crime prevention through a collaborative approach.

The Acting Police Commissioner says this initiative comes ahead of the upcoming school holidays, festive season, and New Year.

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew

While addressing the participants Juki Fong Chew emphasised the importance of an integrated approach to crime prevention, highlighting that crime cannot be addressed by the police alone.

“So this integrated approach that we are undertaking today, we are trying to minimize all these things. Maybe we cannot stop it altogether, but the efforts that we are taking today can cause an impact and minimize the harm to the youths of today and the people of Fiji.”

He says crimes occur within communities, therefore the solutions to crime lie within the communities.

The Acting Police Commissioner has emphasized the need for proactive prevention measures beyond reactive responses.

He says there is a need to explore preventative avenues to address issues before they become more severe.

An integrated festive season operation is expected to start from this Friday running through December following which police will take over the operations until New Year.