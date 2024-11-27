Police raid more farms

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Over 400 plants believed to be marijuana were seized by police during a raid in Tacilevu farming area in Savusavu yesterday.

The Savusavu Operations team carried out the operation as part of a bigger attempt to target known cultivation areas.

Police Chief of Operations, ACP Livai Driu says the investigations are ongoing to determine the owner of the farm.

ACP Driu says law enforcement operations are continuing to ramp up their efforts against the illegal drug trade, which remains a difficult issue.

He adds that the focus of the police extends beyond just making arrests.

ACP Driu says the goal is to disrupt the drug trade on multiple fronts, as authorities continue to monitor all five policing divisions for illicit activities.

The police is expected to carry out further operations in the coming days leading up to the festive season.