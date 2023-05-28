Police search for stolen bike

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force is pleading for information regarding a highly specialized road bike which was allegedly stolen from Albert Park in Suva this morning.

A report has been lodged at the Totogo Police Station after the bike was discovered missing from the Albert Park Pavilion.

As the investigation continues, Police are urging anyone who may have information that could help in identifying the suspect or the location of the bike to call Crime Stoppers on 919 or the Totogo Police Station on 9905 834.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC News has gathered that the bike belongs to a Fiji cycling rep, preparing for the Commonwealth Youth Games, which will be held in August in Trinidad Tobago.