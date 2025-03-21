Police rules out existence of drug lab

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu

The Fiji Police Force has ruled out the existence of a drug lab following a raid in Nakasi earlier this week.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu clarified this in response to queries received about a suspected drug lab during a raid that resulted in the dismissal of two Fiji Corrections Service officers.

On Tuesday afternoon, a team from the Eastern Division acted on a tip alleging the involvement of a 50-year-old man suspected to be selling drugs from his Nakasi home.

The individual is currently out on bail for another case of unlawful possession of illicit drugs case.

Upon arrival at the home, a search warrant was produced and acknowledged by a man who informed the officers that he was a tenant and was renting a room in the house.

A search was conducted resulting in the discovery of drug paraphernalia on the premises.

There was no equipment found to indicate the manufacturing of illicit sub-stances, as per suspicion that there was a drug lab.

Commissioner Tudravu has commended the strong support shown by the Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa towards holistic efforts of tackling the illicit drug trade.

