Police record increase in overall crime

The Police Force recorded a 34 percent increase in overall crime for last month, linking it a 33 percent increase in serious crime, a 12 percent rise in crime against women, and a 67 percent increase in the number of illicit drug cases.

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew says the increase in serious offences includes attempted rape, robbery, burglary, attempted burglary, and aggravated robbery.

He says they registered 220 cases of crimes against women, of which 30 percent were committed in domestic settings, perpetrated mostly by spouses and partners.

He says 161 of the women victims were aged between 18 and 38 years, 49 were aged between 39 and 59 years, and 10 were over 60 years of age.

The Acting COMPOL says of the 220 cases, 17 percent were sexual offences while assault related offences recorded 83 percent.

The South, West, East, and Central Divisions recorded increases in crimes against women during the reporting period.

A further analysis shows that increases were recorded for assault causing actual bodily harm, followed by common assault, rape, and sexual assault.

The Acting COMPOL says while crimes against children did not register an increase or decrease, they are still concerned.