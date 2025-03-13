Police probe negligence

[Photo Credit: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Lautoka Police are looking into possible negligence after a 3-month-old was left in a car.

Officers were alerted of the incident by a member of the public after seeing the baby sleeping alone in the car which was parked a few meters away from a supermarket.

The infant’s parents returned to their car as police officers were trying to source details to establish the vehicle owner.

The parents were warned and released as the investigation continues.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu described the incident as extremely troubling,g warning parents and guardians to prioritize the welfare of their children at all times.

