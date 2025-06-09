Police probe allegations against officers in Vatia drug case

Police are treating allegations made by suspects in the Vatia drug seizure – valued at over $1 billion – with high priority.

Last week, two accused individuals claimed that police officers took more than $7,000 from them following their arrest.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu confirmed the allegations are being investigated, stating that any officers implicated will be held accountable if wrongdoing is established.

“I’ve already stated that everything will be investigated. All allegations will be investigated. We will not leave anything behind. If there is evidence, if they have crossed the line, they will suffer or they will face the consequences of the things they’ve done.”

Tudravu reiterates that he will not condone any form of misconduct, stressing that the same standards apply to officers as they do to members of the public.

More than 15 people are currently in remand in connection with the Vatia drug case.

