Police praise public cooperation over Easter weekend

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force has expressed gratitude to the general public as no major incidents were recorded over the Easter long weekend compared to last year.

The Police Force had all boots on the ground with officers patrolling major business centers, picnic spots and areas marked as hot spots.

However, Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu expresses disappointment in observing that some drivers continue to break road rules.

Article continues after advertisement

“Not only here in Suva and Nausori corridor, but in all the subdivisions. And we’ve seen and recorded that the reports dropped compared to last year.”

While criminal activities decreased, ACP Driu says the traffic infringement booking soared to 2, 620 over the weekend.

He says of these almost 67 people have been booked for speeding.

Land Transport Authority Acting Chief Executive, Irimaia Rokosawa, says they conducted a joint operation with the Police Force from March 25th until April 2nd.

“There were a lot of big events happening around the country, a lot of sporting tournaments, a lot of inter-regional movements and we are very fortunate with the cooperation from our colleagues from Fiji police in terms of inter-agency resource sharing and also in inter-agency collaborations.”

Both enforcement agencies have stated that their operations will not end here.

They will remain vigilant, keeping an eye out for opportunists who frequently break the law.