Police patrols up after drug videos surface

Source: Princess Tammy Natalia / Facebool

Police officers have been directed to conduct more regular patrols in areas commonly used by youths, including shortcuts for illegal activities.

This comes as videos are circulating on social media, showing minors allegedly using drugs along Robertson Road in Suva.

While responding to questions by FBC News, police spokesperson Ana Naisoro says that when police are alerted about youth gatherings, officers are deployed to the area, but the groups often disperse quickly.

She stresses that her comments are general and not in response to the latest video.

The person who posted the video claims the youths purchased the drugs from nearby dealers.

Another video posted today by the same person shows a group of youths allegedly using drugs at the same spot.

A house in the area was previously raided, but no drugs were found.

