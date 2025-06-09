Police officer further remanded on abuse of office charges

A senior police officer from the Counter Narcotics Bureau has been further remanded after appearing in the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Varanava Sabua is charged with one count of abuse of office and one count of receiving a corrupt benefit.

It’s alleged that between January 2023 and December 2024, while serving as a police officer, he engaged in unauthorized financial dealings and received more than $22,000 linked to drug-related activities involving 4.7 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Full disclosures have been served, with prosecution strongly objecting to bail, citing the large amount of drugs involved and stressing that Sabua, as a senior officer, should have upheld the rule of law.

Defense argued that Sabua is innocent until proven guilty and is a first offender.

He will reappear in court tomorrow for a bail hearing.

