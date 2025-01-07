Police officer among 17 charged

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has reported 12 victims of 16 counts of non-sexual violence offences in December.

Seventeen individuals including one police officer faced formal indictments filed in the High Court.

Among the cases, a 31-year-old police officer was charged with one count of careless driving.

Three of the reported cases involved situations where the accused and the victims were family members.

In one case, a 25-year-old man was charged with the murder of his 27-year-old uncle.

Another incident involved a 40-year-old man charged with the murder of his 70-year-old uncle.

Also, a 49-year-old man was charged with assaulting his 76-year-old mother but this case was discontinued following the death of the accused.

Other serious offences included a 30-year-old man allegedly striking a 52-year-old woman on the head with a piece of timber, leading to charges of assault causing actual bodily harm.

In another case, a 25-year-old man was charged with an act intended to cause grievous harm by striking a 32-year-old man with a hammer.

The charges also included aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and theft.

Cash and assorted items were reportedly stolen in incidents ranging from street muggings to garage break-ins.

Two cases were discontinued due to insufficient evidence with Nolle Prosequi filed.