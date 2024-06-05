Police look for missing teen

Missing person, Sainimili Grace Lewalailai[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police are looking for 16-year-old Sainimili Grace Lewalailai, who was reported missing at the Valelevu Police Station.

Lewalailai left home last Saturday and all attempts made by her family to locate her with friends and family have been futile.

Anyone with information on Lewalailai’s whereabouts are urged to call Crimestoppers on 919 or the Southern Division Command Centre on 9905529.