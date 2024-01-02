Police look for missing Talei

Selai Talei [Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Police are seeking assistance to locate 16-year-old Selai Talei.

Talei, who is from Tamavua-i-Wai, has been missing from home since last Thursday.

Police say her mother woke up on December 28th and discovered that Talei was missing.

Checks made at likely places have yielded negative results, according to the police.

If anyone has information on the possible whereabouts of Talei, they are urged to call Samabula Police Station on 9905 628.