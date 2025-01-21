Police confirm Mason complaint

Senior barrister Janet Mason
The Fiji Police Force has confirmed receiving a complaint from senior barrister Janet Mason who is assisting the Commissioner of Inquiry in the case against Barabara Malimali.
Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says they have received a report at their Criminal Investigations Department Team is investigating the matter.
Mason claims that someone at the Legal Practitioners Unit tampered with her application for a practicing certificate in Fiji.
Mason says she filed a report to CID after discovering discrepancies in her application for a practicing certificate.
She claims that someone had falsified her application, prompting her to file a full statement with the police as she was concerned about being set up.
This comes after Chief Registrar Tomasi Bainivalu sent Mason a letter last week, requesting her to clarify why her application did not disclose a pending disciplinary matter in New Zealand.
Mason confirms that she holds valid practicing certificates for both New Zealand and Fiji, adding that she does not need a Fiji practicing certificate to serve as a member of the Commission of Inquiry.