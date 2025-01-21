Police confirm Mason complaint

Senior barrister Janet Mason

The Fiji Police Force has confirmed receiving a complaint from senior barrister Janet Mason who is assisting the Commissioner of Inquiry in the case against Barabara Malimali.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says they have received a report at their Criminal Investigations Department Team is investigating the matter.

Mason claims that someone at the Legal Practitioners Unit tampered with her application for a practicing certificate in Fiji.

Mason says she filed a report to CID after discovering discrepancies in her application for a practicing certificate.

She claims that someone had falsified her application, prompting her to file a full statement with the police as she was concerned about being set up.

This comes after Chief Registrar Tomasi Bainivalu sent Mason a letter last week, requesting her to clarify why her application did not disclose a pending disciplinary matter in New Zealand.

Mason confirms that she holds valid practicing certificates for both New Zealand and Fiji, adding that she does not need a Fiji practicing certificate to serve as a member of the Commission of Inquiry.