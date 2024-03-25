Police charge student

A student has been arrested and charged by police for allegedly obtaining financial advantage.

According to Police, on November 9th last year, the victim reportedly received a message confirming a $500 transfer from her M-PAiSA account to the account of the 21-year-old suspect.

Police investigations indicate that the unlawfully transferred sum was withdrawn by the 21-year-old on the same day from a Labasa supermarket.

The student from Siberia, Labasa will appear in the Labasa Magistrate Court today.