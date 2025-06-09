Police boost Nadi security this Christmas

[File Photo]

Police visibility and public safety have become a key focus in Nadi as Christmas crowds continue to grow across the town and surrounding areas.

With shopping, outdoor sales and nightlife activity increasing, businesses say security is critical to maintaining confidence during the festive period.

Nadi Chamber of Commerce President Lawrence Kumar says the chamber has been in regular contact with the Nadi Police Station to address safety concerns.

“We’ve been in constant contact with the Nadi Police Station. We’ve had a meeting with the ASP of Nandi to ensure the level of security is maintained in town and outside of town as well throughout Nadi.”

Kumar says police have committed to working closely with other stakeholders to prioritize safety for locals, visitors and families during the festive season.

“People are able to sort of go out there, enjoy their family time, as how they are doing in daytime, they can obviously be enjoying it in the nighttime as well”

Continued cooperation between businesses, police and local authorities will be essential to ensure Nadi remains safe and welcoming throughout the Christmas and New Year period, as the town experiences one of its busiest trading seasons of the year.

