Police aware of drug posts

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua, says the police are pursuing those social media accounts where people are openly sharing their drug-related activities.

Tikoduadua says these people are known to the police.

The minister reiterates that drugs remain a big issue in the country.

He adds that he has spoken with the Commissioner of Police, reminding him that these individuals need help.

“They maybe criminal in nature for what they are doing that is the matter of the law to be followed, but I think these people really deserve our care and our concern. They are our daughters and our sons. That is what is important to me. We must also be mindful that these people have their own issues.”

Tikoduadua says the police cannot deal with the drug issue alone and call for a consolidated effort from all Fijians.